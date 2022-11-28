Mystic Businesses Thankful for First Responders After Massive Fire

It could take days to determine what caused a massive wind-driven fire along the Mystic River Sunday night.

The fire happened on Washington Street at Seaport Marine and damaged multiple buildings and boats on the property.

Seaport Marine said the fire destroyed several structures and they are thankful for all the first responders for their efforts in containing the blaze.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Firefighters from across the southeastern Connecticut region worked to keep the fire from spreading to the other homes and businesses in the area.

"It was so alarming to be that close to the flames and to see part of our community, our neighbors, go up in flames," said Amanda Arling, general manager of The Whaler's Inn. "It was a scary evening."

Guests staying at The Whaler's Inn, a boutique hotel down the street from the fire, were evacuated. Arling said that embers from the fire were flying near their property.

"Unfortunately the winds were not in our favor and we saw a lot of smoke, we saw a lot of embers, and we saw a lot of ash coming our direction which definitely was concerning and alarming to us," Arling said.

The fire at the Seaport Marine did not spread off the Washington Street property, according to Mystic's fire chief.

The Whaler's Inn, and other businesses in the area, were back to business Monday.

"The heart of Mystic was really protected from the worst of this thanks to the first responders," Arling said. "We are open for business. It is our holiday season and we hope that this will not scare people away from coming down and enjoying our shops, restaurants and hotels."

I spoke with several business owners in Mystic today. Many in this tight-knit community told me they are devastated for the owners of the Seaport Marine. They are also extremely grateful for the first responders who kept this fire from spreading even more. @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/X0mw50pKDi — Siobhan McGirl NBC CT (@siobhan_mcgirl) November 28, 2022

S&P Oyster also cleaned up embers from their property and said that they are thankful that their restaurant is still standing.

"What if it was a dry night? What if all of these buildings were lost? What if somebody got hurt?" said Jeremy Socha, general manager of S&P Oyster. "I think, all in all, Mystic in general is very, very lucky."

Business in Mystic were looking for ways to help.

The team at Mystic Pizza did what they do best and cooked for the first responders. They sent free pizzas and sandwiches to the site of the fire Monday.

“The community of Mystic, we are very close knit so when anyone is in trouble we try to pick them up," said Faye Zelepos, manager of Mystic Pizza. “It is such a special town especially during the holidays so just keeping everyone in mind in our thoughts.”

Bank & Bridge Brewing reopened after closing for the night Sunday. They invited anyone in who had to evacuate because of the fire.

“We had the facilities, the restroom, the water, and anything that anyone needed," said Maggie Jacksin, general manager of Bank & Bridge. "You put yourself in the situation- what if that was me? And I would hope that everyone would react the same."

Now, as fire investigators continue their work, the business community in Mystic wants to make it clear that they are open and ready for the holiday season.

“The businesses are open and want people to know to come down and do their Christmas shopping. They are open," said Bruce Flax, executive director of the Greater Mystic Area Chamber of Commerce.

"It is a crazy time. It is a lovely time, too. Tuesday, Dec. 6 we are doing the Mystic stroll where the businesses stay open late and there are carolers around. We will be open for that and we still want people to come," he continued.