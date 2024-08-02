Mystic company makes bike wheels for Paris Olympic athletes

Inside a tucked away manufacturing building in Mystic, staff members work meticulously to build wheels for top athletes in the world.

“These are the Ferrari of bike wheels,” President and Cofounder of Princeton CarbonWorks Harrison Macris said.

The founders of the Princeton CarbonWorks have backgrounds in engineering and rowing. Carbon fiber is used in rowing equipment and the founders wanted to bring the materials into the cycling world.

“Our goal is to make the absolute most bleeding edge tip of the sphere parts, for the top athletes to go and set world records, win world championships, win gold medals,” Macris said.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The wheels debuted in the Paris Olympics. Filippo Ganna won the silver medal in the men’s road time trials. Still ahead, more athletes will ride to the finish line in the Princeton CarbonWorks wheels.

“The next time you will see them is on the men's road race which is August 3rd,” Macris said. “Definitely watch for Magnus Sheffield, he is an American athlete from New York.”

Macris said he is humbly proud to see the success of their product, because they too are in competition.

“Of having to provide the best product to the athletes. Because they do their own independent testing. We are always being tested, validated, checked against all other products that are out there,” Macris explained.

The manufacturing building is in Macris’ hometown of Mystic, he said the location was intentional.

“To a large extent, Connecticut still makes really high-tech stuff, turbines and submarines and helicopters so I wanted to play a little part in that and keep some of that here,” Macris said.

The company plans to expand from wheels to other products in the future.