Mystic Irish Parade Returns This Weekend

The Mystic Irish Parade will return to the streets of downtown Mystic after taking two years off during the pandemic.

"It's the crowds, the excitement, the green and the flags. It's been sad without it, but we are ready and it's going to look great," said Laura Capshaw with the Mystic Irish Parade Foundation.

Upwards of 90 units are going to march in the parade with nearly 2,000 participants. The parade foundation anticipates more than 20,000 people will be in Mystic to help celebrate.

"With COVID everybody was so restricted and now everybody can get out and enjoy the day," said Leo Roche, one of the parade's founders. Roche also owns The Harp and Hound in Mystic and is originally from Ireland.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Obviously being from Ireland- I feel great. We are celebrating our culture," said Roche. "You don't need to be Irish, but everybody is Irish on parade day."

Businesses are getting ready as well. Sift Bake Shop made festive treats for the parade weekend.

"We know it is going to be a huge day and we are just so excited for it," said Joshua Betancourt, who works at the bakery.

The knot-tiers at Mystic Knotwork made shamrock keychains and made sure to decorate the drawbridge with a big shamrock as well.

"It gives the town character," said Matt Beaudoin with Mystic Knotwork. "We are ready for this."

The team at The Shipwright's Daughter is also eager to greet a big crowd. They are hosting a special ticketed brunch for the occasion and have already sold out their first two seatings.

"We are right on the parade route so we get to see all the action," said David Standridge, executive chef at the restaurant.

While the parade is expected to bring thousands to Mystic, it also brings a sense of relief after two difficult years.

"Everyone in this town loves it and we just want to see everyone enjoy it," said Liz Ryan with the parade foundation.

Details on the parade route can be found here. The parade will cause some road closures along the parade route starting at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.