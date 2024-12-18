Food & Drink

Mystic restaurant makes New York Times ‘26 Best Dishes' in US list

knife and fork with modern dinner plate on white
Storyblocks

The New York Times has compiled a roundup of what it considers the 26 best dishes in the United States in 2024 and one is from Mystic.

The list is based on meals at hundreds of restaurants in 30 states, according to the newspaper.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The beef empanadas at the Port of Call in Mystic made the list.

The beef empanadas are on the small plates menu as well as the downstairs menu and go for $16. They include ground beef, sofrito, olives, cheese, smoky chilies and black lime aioli.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The menu also includes sweet corn empanadas.

The happy hour menu includes a chef’s choice empanada for $7.

Renee Touponce, the chef and owner of Oyster Club and The Port of Call, is a 2024 James Beard Award finalist for outstanding chef, a 2023 James Beard Award finalist for best chef northeast and was named chef of the year at the Connecticut Restaurant Association’s 2022 CRazies Awards.

Local

UConn 3 hours ago

Strong, Bueckers and Shade's hot shooting lift UConn to 101-68 win over Iowa State

StormTracker 4 hours ago

Sunny skies, temperatures in 40s to 50 Wednesday

Learn more about Port of Call here.

A few other restaurants in New England were include.

The tonnarelli with green garlic and Narragansett clams at Giusto in Newport, Rhode Island made the list.

Portland, Maine has two dishes --the Tuna de Tigre at Mr. Tuna and the mushroom breakfast taco at Ocotillo.

See the full list here.

This article tagged under:

Food & DrinkMystic
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us