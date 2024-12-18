Mystic restaurant makes New York Times ‘26 Best Dishes' in US list

The New York Times has compiled a roundup of what it considers the 26 best dishes in the United States in 2024 and one is from Mystic.

The list is based on meals at hundreds of restaurants in 30 states, according to the newspaper.

The beef empanadas at the Port of Call in Mystic made the list.

The beef empanadas are on the small plates menu as well as the downstairs menu and go for $16. They include ground beef, sofrito, olives, cheese, smoky chilies and black lime aioli.

The menu also includes sweet corn empanadas.

The happy hour menu includes a chef’s choice empanada for $7.

Renee Touponce, the chef and owner of Oyster Club and The Port of Call, is a 2024 James Beard Award finalist for outstanding chef, a 2023 James Beard Award finalist for best chef northeast and was named chef of the year at the Connecticut Restaurant Association’s 2022 CRazies Awards.

Learn more about Port of Call here.

A few other restaurants in New England were include.

The tonnarelli with green garlic and Narragansett clams at Giusto in Newport, Rhode Island made the list.

Portland, Maine has two dishes --the Tuna de Tigre at Mr. Tuna and the mushroom breakfast taco at Ocotillo.

See the full list here.