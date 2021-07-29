Mystic Seaport Museum to Offer $15 Minimum Wage to Employees

Starting July 31, The Mystic Seaport Museum is offering their employees a $15 minimum wage in an effort to “recruit and retain” workers, they announced Thursday.

In addition to the pay raise, employees already earning between $15 and $20 an hour will also receive a $1 per hour increase starting July 31.

These changes to increase minimum wage at the museum come two years ahead of a current state mandate. Connecticut is advancing the minimum wage to $13 an hour starting Aug. 1, with a gradual increase to $15 an hour by June of 2023.

According to Peter Armstrong, president of Mystic Seaport Museum, the increased wages are all part of their commitment to strengthen their employees' career prospects at the museum.

“We are committed to employing our staff at higher wages now to create opportunities for people to develop long-term careers at the Museum and to continue to build a team of employees that is flexible and versatile with the skills to maintain the high level of programming we deliver every day,” said Armstrong in a press release.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“We are confident that by providing better-paying jobs, with real benefits, we will attract and retain employees who are committed to working to make the Mystic Seaport Museum experience the best it can be.”

Mystic Seaport Museum will also be expanding its training with an online program for employees in the fall in an effort to further equip its staff.

If you are interested in applying to work at The Mystic Seaport, visit their employment page.