Mystic Seaport Museum to Reopen This Weekend

The Mystic Seaport Museum will reopen to the public on Saturday, officials announced Wednesday.

The museum has been closed since March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. To celebrate the reopening, admission will be free from May 23 through May 29.

Indoor exhibits, including village buildings and vessels will remain closed, but outdoor areas will be open. There will be no food service or shopping on the grounds.

There will be reduced capacity to ensure social distancing, and visitors will be required to wear face coverings unless they have a health condition. For status updates, click here.

Visitors should park in the South Lot and enter in the South Entrance. The museum will operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 23 through May 25, and noon to 4 p.m. May 26 through May 29.

The museum will have new cleaning and disinfecting protocols.