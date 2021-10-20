Mystic Whaler Leaves Connecticut for New Home

The Mystic Whaler set sail this morning from the Mystic Seaport Museum for the last time.

The 83-foot long steel-hulled schooner has been a fixture in Connecticut for over 50 years. It is a reproduction of a 19th-century cargo ship, redesigned for passengers, according to the Mystic Whaler Cruisers website.

It was sold to a couple in California who bought the ship on behalf of the Santa Barbara Museum. It will be used for educational purposes and school programs.

The ship left Mystic Seaport for Florida, where it will then be placed on a larger ship to head to its new home in California.