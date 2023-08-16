NAACP works to stop violence in Hartford amid increase in homicides

Residents and community members in the Capitol City are coming together to stop the violence on Wednesday. So far this year, there have been 28 homicides in the city.

The numbers have continued to grow throughout the year, but especially in the summer months. On Monday, a man was shot and killed near Weaver High School marking the eighth homicide in an eight-day period.

The Greater Hartford National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is announcing a new initiative that they say will combat violence and foster unity.

The chapter has created a recurring event called Wake Up Wednesdays. It is aimed at addressing the issue of violence in the Greater Hartford community and promoting unity among its residents.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The NAACP said they hope Wake Up Wednesdays will be a unique opportunity for individuals to actively engage on the streets in creating positive change and are encouraging volunteers to come out and pick a shift that works for them in the morning, noon or night.

The initiative is set to kick off at Unity Plaza on Barbour Street for the first shift starting at 10 a.m. The latest ends at 10 p.m.