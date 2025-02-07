You can name a roach after someone you dislike this Valentine's Day

With Valentine's Day around the corner, you may not feel up to celebrating love - and that's OK!

If you're getting over a recent breakup or just strongly dislike someone, you can now name a cockroach in their honor.

Riverside Reptiles Education Center in Enfield is offering sweet revenge with their annual "Name a Roach After Your Ex" fundraiser.

For $5, you can name a roach after an ex, boss, family member, or anyone you dislike - and the best part?

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

You can watch their insect-eating reptiles and amphibians devour it through a livestream on their Facebook page.

Click here to learn more.