Bradley International Airport

Name of Bradley International Airport Will Not Change

Connecticut Airport Authority

The largest airport in Connecticut will keep its name after a study found that there was no decisive benefit to making a change.

The Connecticut Airport Authority’s board of directors accepted the recommendation Wednesday from the quasi-public agency’s executive director, Kevin Dillon, to retain the Bradley International Airport name.

The authority’s study found, among other things, that airports that changed their names did not see a resulting bump up in passenger traffic, the main motivation for adopting a new name.

Local

traffic alert 35 mins ago

Crash Causes Congestion on I-91 North in Wethersfield

governor ned lamont 2 hours ago

Governor to Announce First Legislative Proposal of 2020

Dillon told the Hartford Courant the issue may be revisited.

Tony Sheridan, the board’s chairman, expressed disappointment. He wants the airport in Windsor Locks to be known as Connecticut International because that “provides Connecticut with an identity worldwide.”

The airport is named for Lt. Eugene Bradley, an Army airman who in August 1941 died in a crash during a training exercise at the site, which was then a military base.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Bradley International Airport
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us