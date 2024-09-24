North Haven

Nanny accused of sexually assaulting children in her care in North Haven

A nanny has been arrested after a parent notified police about possible lewd behavior between the nanny and the children under her care in North Haven.

The parent first reached out to police in August about the alleged behavior that happened in July, according to police.

North Haven detectives began an investigation along with the Department of Children and Families.

They interviewed adults as well as the children and developed probably cause to arrest 40-year-old Helen Leah Ferriolo, of Wallingford and took her into custody on Sept. 20.

She is charged with fourth-degree sexual assault, four counts of risk of injury to a minor, and three counts of second-degree unlawful restraint.

