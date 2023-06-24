Natalie Matarazzo named 2023 Featured Adaptive Athlete for the Gaylord Gauntlet

Hundreds of people braved the rain in Wallingford Saturday. Athletes of all abilities participated in what's known as the Gaylord Gauntlet, a 5K obstacle run that celebrates adaptive athletes. These are people who have experienced spinal cord injuries, amputations, strokes or other mobility impairments.

"Some of these adaptive athletes will be either paraplegic or quadriplegic and have certain different levels of strength in their arms. But they may require a wheelchair for parts of the course and their team is there to assist them get through the hard parts," said Steven Holland, race director and Chief Medical Examiner at Gaylord Hospital.

Gaylord Hospital has hosted this event since 2014 and every year, highlights a few patients for their strength and perseverance. This year, Natalie Matarazzo, of Deep River, was recognized as the 2023 Featured Adaptive Athlete.

"My sister and I, we're twins, and we were driving into school, and we got in a car accident," said Matarazzo.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It happened in October of 2020, Matarazzo's senior year of high school. She says that day was also the first time students could return to the classroom since the pandemic.

Natalie suffered a spinal cord injury that changed her life forever.

"I remember thinking like, 'oh my goodness, I can't feel my legs. I can't move them.' That was really scary. But then after speaking with everyone, I realized it's going to kind of get better," said Matarazzo.

"Everyone" meaning her family, friends and therapists at Gaylord Hospital, who all helped her get stronger both physically and mentally.

Soon, she would overcome more obstacles - 24 to be exact. That's how many she needed to get through on Saturday in the Gaylord Gauntlet. This year marked Matarazzo's first year competing in the race, something her support staff encouraged her to try and trained her for.

"It was nice thinking that everyone, all these people, thinking that I'm so capable of doing it and that's so meaningful to me," said Matarazzo.

Her twin sister was her biggest cheerleader of them all. She did the race right alongside Natalie and supported her every step of the way.

"Natalie is extremely independent. She just gets that idea in her head and she's going to do it, and that's what she did today," said Lauren Matarazzo.

It was a race that symbolized her journey as she proved that there is no barrier - not mud, walls, or the pouring rain that she can't overcome.

"I'm still the same 'me' regardless of what I look like on the outside, and it took me a while to realize that."

The money raised at the Gaylord Gauntlet supports the Gaylord Sports Association, the largest adaptive sports program in the state.