Nathan Carman

Nathan Carman to be Arraigned for Murder on the High Seas in Vermont Today

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man originally from Connecticut who was arrested on charges including murder on the high seas in the 2016 death of his mother on a boat is due in federal court in Vermont on Wednesday.

Nathan Carman was arrested Tuesday on an eight-count indictment, according to officials at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Vermont.

A Vermont man was arrested on charges including murder on the high seas in the 2016 death of his mother on a boat that had sparked a civil legal saga, federal prosecutors announced.

Carman is accused of purposely sinking a boat and killing his mother Linda Carman while the two were on a fishing trip off the coast of Rhode Island in 2016. Carman was found floating on a life raft after being missing at sea for a week. Carman's mother was never found and was presumed dead.

He is also accused of killing of his grandfather John Chakalos. Chakalos was shot in the head while he was asleep at his home in Windsor in 2013. Chakalos was a wealthy real estate developer.

Investigators believe it was all part of a bigger plan to get his hands on money and property from his grandfather's estate and family trusts.

The aunts of Nathan Carman have asked a judge to declare Carman is the person who killed his grandfather, John Chakalos.

During a prior court hearing in which Carman's aunts were suing him to try to prevent him from collecting a multi-million dollar inheritance, Carman denied killing his mother and grandfather.

Carman is expected to face a judge on Wednesday afternoon.

This article tagged under:

Nathan CarmanJohn Chakaloslinda carmanmurder on the high seas
