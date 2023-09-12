National blood shortage prompts appeal for donations

The American Red Cross is making an appeal for blood donations and are in urgent need of all blood types.

They say the national blood supply has fallen to a critically low level with the need for blood across the country is outpacing the donations.

Since early August, the national blood supply has dropped by 25%. This is an unusual decline even though there is a typical drop during summer months.

“Usually there’s a downturn in blood, but we’re seeing even more so this year,” said Richard Branigan, Regional COO for the American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross attributes the decline to a number of factors, including widespread natural disasters. Wildfires swept through Maui. Floods ravaged Vermont, and Hurricane Idalia pounded the southeast. Blood donations in these areas was diminished due to many canceled blood collections.

“Any disruption is not a good thing for the delicate balance of the blood supply,” Branigan explained.

In West Hartford Tuesday, people turned out trying to help. Victoria Haskins says she received an email from the Red Cross saying they were short of her specific blood type.

“Honestly, it’s sad that we’re in this situation. There needs to be more awareness of how tight the blood supply is,” Haskins said.

Haskins is a first responder herself and has seen the need for blood firsthand.

“There’s something about seeing people in the worst moments that also makes you more inclined to step forward,” she said.

The American Red Cross says one blood donation can save up to three lives. John Sherman donated Tuesday, understanding the need.

“Whether it’s someone coming from surgery or accidents, your blood can go a long way,” Sherman said.

Nationwide, 2,500 hospitals rely on blood supply and to keep pace with the need 12,500 donations a day are required.

“The need for blood is constant,” said Branigan. “We want people to think about how they can do things to help their fellow human beings.”

There are blood donation opportunities every day around the state. To find one near you, go to CTBlood.org.