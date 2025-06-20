National home prices hit record high

Home prices have hit a record high nationally.

But there are signs sellers are willing to negotiate as the housing market cools in some areas of the country.

Redfin found the median U.S. home-sale price hit a record $395,000 in the past month.

That’s up a little from a year ago.

But it’s actually a discount compared to the median asking price of $422,238.

So nationally, many times buyers can negotiate and homes are going below the asking price.

In the Hartford area, the median sale price was $393,000, and the asking price was $397,738.

We asked Redfin principal agent Anthony Cervoni what sellers should know these days when listing their home.

“They need to get that right price because if they list too high then their home gets ignored by the buyers because the buyers are still very savvy. They know what the homes are going for. So if they list too high they're going to end up having a home that sits on the market and they're going to risk selling it for less than what it's worth,” Cervoni said.

Nationally there are more sellers than buyers.

Redin reports it comes amid economic uncertainty and high housing costs.

But in Connecticut, the market remains much more competitive, and buyers don’t necessarily have the upper hand.

“What you should know is that any list price that you see there is the starting price, unless the home has been on the market for two or three weeks. If it just came on the market, it's the starting price. It’s the price that sellers are looking for, but probably they're looking for more. And most likely, you're going to be competing against other buyers,” Cervoni said.

The number of new listings right now in the Hartford region is down from the past several years.