National Weather Service Looking Into Whether Tornado Touched Down in Litchfield County

A team from the National Weather Service is headed to Litchfield County this morning to determine whether a tornado touched down Wednesday. They will be in Sharon and Kent.
Severe thunderstorms moved through Connecticut on Wednesday afternoon and a tornado warning was issued for Litchfield County.
There was damage along the side of the road on Route 7 in Kent and trees and branches came down. Police blocked a section of the road near Kent Falls State Park.
On Cornwall Bridge Road, Route 4, in Sharon, a large tree was hanging on top of power lines.
