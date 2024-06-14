Mystic

Naturalization ceremony celebrates 50 new US citizens in Mystic

On Friday morning, about 50 people from 30 different countries became U.S. citizens.

By Briceyda Landaverde

About 50 citizenship candidates took an Oath of Allegiance on Friday to become United States of America citizens. 

“There is something really magical because many times we hear of the fighting in our country, nobody is getting along, and then you see these people that have done everything to come here to the United States,” Sen. Heather Somers said. 

In the crowd was John Griffin from Norwalk. He met his wife Katie Rice 10 years ago while she was studying abroad in Ireland. 

“When I went to study abroad my dad did tell me, 'Don’t come home with a boyfriend,' and I did. So, we are happy that 10 years later it all worked out,” Rice said. 

After years of going through the immigration process and living long-distance, the couple is excited to start on a new journey together. They are also expecting their first child. 

“It’s been a long process to get to this point but stuck through it, it's all easy sailing from here,” Griffin said. 

Carla Miliano came to Connecticut from the Dominican Republic at 13 years old to be with her mother and to attend schools in the States. 

“So, it was a little bit challenging, but definitely worked out. The outcome has been really rewarding,” Miliano, of New Haven, said. 

For others, it was a job that brought them to Connecticut, including Jeanette Horan, from England. After living in Connecticut for more than four decades, she said it was finally time to head to the polls. 

“I think the country has become so polarized these days and I think if you don't vote, you can’t complain about the result,” Horan said. 

The naturalization event was held at the Mystic Seaport Museum. It marked a special moment for museum president Peter Armstrong who just last year became a citizen himself.

“Becoming a citizen also allowed me to get involved in the local community, politics, and education department,” Armstrong said.

