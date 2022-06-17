Naugatuck Father Accused of Injuring Baby for Not Drinking Formula: Police

Naugatuck police have arrested a father who is accused of injuring his infant son when he would not drink his formula.

Officers responded to a Naugatuck home on Monday to investigate a report of a risk of injury to an infant.

They investigated and said they learned the father, 39-year-old Steven Elliott, of Naugatuck, had gotten angry that the baby would not drink his bottle of formula and he said he struck the baby’s head with the bottle three or four times and slammed the back of the infant’s head on his knee, police said.

Police said the baby was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital and treated and he is stable condition, police said.

Elliott was charged with intentional cruelty to a person, risk of injury to a child, reckless endangerment in the first degree, assault in the first degree and disorderly conduct.

Bond was set at $1 million.

Online court records say he remains in custody and is due in court on July 1.