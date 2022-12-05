Naugatuck Father Accused of Killing Baby Daughter Due in Court

The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter earlier this month is due in court on Monday.

Waterbury Police arrested Christopher Francisquini on Friday afternoon around 3 p.m. He had been on the run for two weeks and was taken into custody in the area of 400 Grand St. in Waterbury.

Francisquini is accused of killing his baby daughter Camilla Francisquini.

Naugatuck police said Camilla Francisquini was choked, stabbed and dismembered on Nov. 18. Authorities have obtained an arrest warrant that charges her father with murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a minor. Bond for him has been set at $5 million.

In a news conference on Friday night, police said Francisquini's arrest was a "direct result of the community."

Francisquini’s capture is a clear example of what can be accomplished when community members work with law enforcement to take dangerous individuals off the street. Within 28 hours of asking the public’s help he was taken into custody without incident and will face now justice. — Naugatuck Police Dept. (@Naugy_PD) December 2, 2022

Police said a concerned citizen called the anonymous tip line, which resulted in Francisquini's arrest. Responding officers established dialogue with him and he was ultimately taken into custody without incident at a bus stop in the area. Authorities have released video of the arrest and it can be seen here.

The caller told police that Francisquini had altered his appearance, but was still recognizable.

One day after Francisquini was arrested, the Naugatuck community came together to honor Camilla's life on what would have been her first birthday. Shades of pink covered the crowd as songs of hope and healing echoed through the Naugatuck Green.

Police described the baby's murder as heinous and horrific. Police Chief Colin McAllister said officers have been working nonstop for the past two weeks to bring justice for Baby Camilla.

"[These officers] will carry this case with them for the rest of their lives," McAllister said.

He hopes that the community feels a sense of relief. McAllister said he wants to reassure people that Francisquini is not going to be released and he faces a slew of charges.

"We hope that [the community] can breathe easier knowing that this violent criminal was taken into custody," the police chief said.