Naugatuck Father Accused of Killing Baby Daughter to Appear in Court

The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter last month is due in court on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Christopher Francisquini was in handcuffs as he went before a judge. He is facing charges including murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a child.

During that appearance, the judge set his bond on the murder charge at $5 million and added another $1.45 million bond for several other outstanding warrants.

The judge also issued protective orders barring Francisquini from any contact with three unnamed people.

His attorneys asked the judge to place Francisquini on a suicide watch.

Waterbury Police arrested Francisquini on Friday, December 2, 2022. He had been on the run for two weeks and was taken into custody in the area of 400 Grand St. in Waterbury.

Francisquini is accused of killing his baby daughter Camilla Francisquini.

Naugatuck police said Camilla Francisquini was choked, stabbed and dismembered on Nov. 18.

Francisquini allegedly got into an argument with an unnamed female the morning Camilla was killed, according to court documents. During the argument, Francisquini is accused of smashing the woman's phone and leaving her in the parking lot of a nearby store.

Several people interviewed by detectives said they hadn't noticed anything off with Francisquini in the days and weeks leading up to his daughter's murder, court documents show.

The unnamed female told police that Francisquini suffered from bipolar disorder and that he was prescribed medication, which she didn't believe he was taking. She also said Francisquini often heard voices and that one time, the voices told him to kill his father, according to court documents.

Just a day after police arrested Christopher Francisquini for allegedly killing his 11-month-old daughter, the town of Naugatuck came together to honor the life of baby Camilla.

Police described the baby's murder as heinous and horrific.

"[These officers] will carry this case with them for the rest of their lives," McAllister said.

He hopes that the community feels a sense of relief. McAllister said he wants to reassure people that Francisquini is not going to be released and he faces a slew of charges.

"We hope that [the community] can breathe easier knowing that this violent criminal was taken into custody," the police chief said.