Naugatuck High School students sit down with the governor

Students at Naugatuck High School had the chance to pick the brain of Gov. Ned Lamont on Friday morning during a question and answer session.

“I’m really excited to meet the governor and ask him questions,” said Fathima Rilvan, a senior at the high school.

Nick Varanelli, a social studies teacher at the school, reached out to the governor and asked him to visit.

“We had some students actually last year express that they didn’t feel that politicians listened to them, so we started a campaign,” said Varanelli.

Last school year they brought in U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro and State Representative Seth Bronko. This school year they are starting off with Gov. Lamont.

“Yeah, here at Naugatuck High School, the Greyhounds, I want to hear what’s on their mind. I’m pretty positive about the state and where we’re going. You look at downtown Naugatuck, it’s growing, new rail station, new housing, but what’s on their mind. Are they feeling good about the state, feeling good about where we’re going? What are their concerns,” said Gov. Lamont.

Some topics students wanted to discuss were school funding, the skyrocketing cost of electricity, the conflicts overseas and the recent August rainstorm that flooded the area.

“Basically about the flooding because there was a lot of damage that happened,” said Olivia Osborne, a senior.

“The Palestine-Israel conflict that’s going on. Maybe hear his opinions about it,” said Rilvan.

It was an important discussion with the next generation of voters.