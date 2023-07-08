Naugatuck man arrested for having ‘ghost guns' on his property

Police in Naugatuck say it started with a call about an injury, but ended with an arrest.

According to the Naugatuck Police Department, officers responded to the Margaret Circle area back in June to assist a person with a gunshot wound to their hand. They say the injury came after a man allegedly fired the gun himself.

After arriving on the scene police say they located multiple guns on the property. According to their report, one was stored in a vehicle, and two did not have any serial numbers and appeared to be manufactured illegally.

These weapons with no identification are commonly referred to as 'ghost guns.'

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Naugatuck Police say the man was treated for his injury at Waterbury Hospital, and then charged with Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Criminal Negligent Storage of a Firearm, Storage of a Pistol or Revolver in a Motor Vehicle, and two counts of Manufacture of a Firearm.