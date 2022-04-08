interstate 84

Naugatuck Man Killed in Crash on I-84 in Middlebury

Interstate 84 in Waterbury

A 72-year-old Naugatuck man was killed in a crash on Interstate 84 in Middlebury on Thursday morning, according to state police.

They said the crash happened around 7 a.m. when John Paul Dowling, 72, of Naugatuck, was driving on I-84 East, near exit 16, went over the median and his Subaru Outback hit a Honda Accord on I-84 West.

Dowling was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. The other driver was taken to Waterbury Hospital to be treated for injuries.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information about the crash to call Troop A at 203-267-2240.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

interstate 84
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us