Naugatuck Man Killed in Crash on I-84 in Middlebury

A 72-year-old Naugatuck man was killed in a crash on Interstate 84 in Middlebury on Thursday morning, according to state police.

They said the crash happened around 7 a.m. when John Paul Dowling, 72, of Naugatuck, was driving on I-84 East, near exit 16, went over the median and his Subaru Outback hit a Honda Accord on I-84 West.

Dowling was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. The other driver was taken to Waterbury Hospital to be treated for injuries.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information about the crash to call Troop A at 203-267-2240.

