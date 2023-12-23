Bridgeport

Naugatuck man shot while inside of parked car in Bridgeport

By Cailyn Blonstein

A man from Naugatuck was taken to the hospital after he was shot while inside of a parked car in Bridgeport on Friday night.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Dekalb Avenue around 11 p.m. after getting a report of someone shot.

Once in the area, police said they found a 21-year-old man from Naugatuck who had been shot.

He was transported to the hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening graze wound to his head.

Investigators said the man was seated in a parked car with friends from the Dekalb neighborhood when he was shot. The man and his friends were able to go inside of a home and call police.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kenneth McKenna at (203) 581-5245. Tips can also be submitted through the police department's tip line at (203) 576-TIPS.

