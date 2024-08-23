Naugatuck neighborhood continues clean up of flood damage

Piles of belongings cover Cherry Street in Naugatuck after Sunday’s devastating floods.

Residents of 12 homes are picking up the pieces of what’s left of their neighborhood.

“It is a lot at once. And it's like you do one thing and then ten more things get added,” said Tori, of Naugatuck.

Tori, her household, and their three dogs had to be rescued Sunday night. She said the rain came in two devastating waves.

“My whole house is gone, I have to get rid of the whole thing,” Tori said.

“If I wasn’t living it, I would never, never understand,” said Barbara Kellar, who lives up the road.

Kellar says she's gotten rid of five loads of destroyed items from her now unusable basement.

She and Tori are just some of the neighbors who were out cleaning on Friday -- working with the town, the Red Cross, and family and friends to make a dent.

"The town is going to be here as long as the residents need us,” said Assistant Fire Chief Walt Seaman.

Seaman says they're in mitigation and recovery mode now, relocating families and cleaning up.

“Picking stuff up with the payloader and getting people a sense of normalcy as soon as we can."

He says over 100 spots in town have been impacted by the flooding on different levels.