Naugatuck PD Mark 6 Months Since Young Baby's Death

A community came together to pay their respects six months to the day after a baby girl's life was cut short.

On Thursday, family and community members, as well as Naugatuck Police officers, paid tribute to Camilla Francisquini by planting a tree in front of the Naugatuck Police Department in her memory.

"Our entire Naugatuck community was shaken by the loss of such a young and innocent life. It is our hope that this memorial tree will help her memory live on," Naugatuck Police said in a statement.

You will find a marker at the base of the tree that reads "Your Memory will forever BLOOM".

Camilla lost her life back in November just before Thanksgiving after court documents say she was choked, stabbed, and dismembered by her father, Christopher Francisquini.

Francisquini was on the run from authorities for about two weeks and eventually captured in Waterbury. He remains behind bars as he awaits trial.