Naugatuck Person Stops Active Burglary at Their House: Police

A Naugatuck homeowner interrupted an active burglary that was happening at their house on Osborn Road Thursday night.

Police said the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. The homeowner was returning home for the evening when they stopped the burglary.

Officials said they believed the thieves were armed and still in the home. Additional officers were requested and when they got to the scene, it was determined that the burglars had already fled.

Police said there is a heavy police presence in the area, but there's no threat to the community at this time.

Officials said their investigation indicates that the burglary wasn't a random occurrence and the person may have been targeted.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-729-5222. You can also call the confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.