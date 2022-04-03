Naugatuck Police Ask for Public's Help Finding Person Accused of Stealing Packages

Police are asking for your help finding the person responsible for stealing packages from several homes in Naugatuck.

Officials said they're looking for an older model gold or tan Nissan Altima that's missing its front bumper. In the latest incident, the car had its rear license plate covered with a towel hanging from the trunk.

A person has been caught on surveillance video taking packages off of numerous residents' porches, according to police. Residents are asked to keep an eye out and check their personal surveillance cameras for any recent sightings.

The thief is accused of taking packages containing birthday gifts for kids, large TVs and more.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-729-5222. Anonymous tips can be left at 203-720-1010.