Naugatuck Police Cruiser Struck by Stolen Vehicle, Officer Hospitalized

A police cruiser was struck by a stolen vehicle in Naugatuck and an officer is now hospitalized with injuries, officials said.

Authorities said a police cruiser was struck in the area of Elm Street Tuesday afternoon. After hitting the cruiser, the driver continued into the downtown area and fled on foot.

Responding officers were able to take the driver into custody, according to police.

The officer in the police cruiser is being evaluated at a local hospital for minor injuries sustained from the crash.

The incident is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.