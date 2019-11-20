Naugatuck Police Introduce Newest K9 Officer

Naugatuck police is introducing the newest member of their department, a K9 officer.

The 2-year-old black lab named Judge was presented to the Naugatuck Police Commission on Tuesday.
The 2-year-old black lab named Judge was presented to the Naugatuck Police Commission on Tuesday.
Judge is expected to begin his training soon at the Connecticut State Police K9 Academy with his handler, Officer Jake Pinho.
Judge will be trained in drugs and narcotics detection and tracking.

