Naugatuck Police Introduce Newest K9 Officer Published at 8:39 am on November 20, 2019 Published at 8:39 am on November 20, 2019 Naugatuck police is introducing the newest member of their department, a K9 officer. 5 photos 1/5 Naugatuck Police / NBC Connecticut Naugatuck police is introducing the newest member of their department, a K9 officer. 2/5 Naugatuck Police The 2-year-old black lab named Judge was presented to the Naugatuck Police Commission on Tuesday. 3/5 Naugatuck Police 4/5 Naugatuck Police Judge is expected to begin his training soon at the Connecticut State Police K9 Academy with his handler, Officer Jake Pinho. 5/5 Naugatuck Police Judge will be trained in drugs and narcotics detection and tracking.