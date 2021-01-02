Naugatuck Police Investigate New Year's Day Shooting

Naugatuck police are investigating a shooting on Oak Street that happened on New Year's Day.

The shooting happened in the area of High Street at approximately 4 p.m., police said.

It is possible the person was in a silver or gray sedan, possibly a 2011-2014 Hyundai Sonata, at the time of the shooting. The first character of the license plate is believed to be "A."

The person allegedly fired shots at the occupant of a white pickup truck.

Police said the person is likely not in Naugatuck anymore.

There is evidence of gunfire that was found at the scene and detectives are actively processing forensic evidence, police said.

Officials are asking for your help. Anyone with home or business footage from the area of Oak Street and High Street from 3:30 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 1 is asked to contact Naugatuck police.

Police said they have not yet determined if this incident was connected to the suspects from the Bridgeport incident which ended in Naugatuck, also on New Year's Day.

"The police department understands the community’s concern due to the nature of the incident and the fact that a firearm was discharged. We will continue to update the public as additional information becomes available," police said in a statement.

No injuries were reported in the incident and the investigation is ongoing.