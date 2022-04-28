Naugatuck Police Investigate Possible Animal Cruelty at Dog Trainer, Breeder

Naugatuck Police responded to a dog trainer business after receiving multiple complaints of possible animal cruelty, officials said.

Officers conducted a search at Black Rock Canines on Hunters Mountain Road on Wednesday.

The business breeds and trains dogs, according to their website.

Police said they were granted a search and seizure warrant for Black Rock Canines. As a result, evidence was seized.

The investigation remains ongoing. It's unknown if any arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.