Naugatuck

Naugatuck Police Investigating Severe Case of Animal Abuse

Naugatuck Police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Naugatuck police are investigating what they called a severe case of animal abuse.

Police have not released details on the case but said they will be looking for help from the public to identify the person responsible and Desmond’s Army is offering a $1,500 reward.

Naugatuck police will be holding a news conference in front of the police department at 2 p.m. to address the case.

They have not released any additional information.

