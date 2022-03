Police are looking for a teenager with autism who is missing from Naugatuck.

Officials are looking for your help finding 17-year-old James Sherman who was last seen Friday evening around 4:40 p.m.

Sherman was last seen in the area of Gunntown Road, according to authorities.

He's 5-foot-10 and weighs approximately 140 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing black pants and a grey sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about Sherman's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 203-729-5222.