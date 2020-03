Naugatuck police came together to make a boy’s fifth birthday special when his birthday party was canceled because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

“Little Zach’s 5th birthday party got cancelled due to the current health situation. So some of his friends invited us along to help wish him a HBD! We hope you had a wonderful day Zach we’re glad to have been included in this celebration! 🚓,” Naugatuck police on Facebook.

We hope Zach had a nice birthday, too.