Naugatuck police officer under investigation for use of stun gun during arrest

A Naugatuck police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave amid a criminal investigation into the use of a stun gun during an arrest earlier this month, according to the department.

The arrest took place on October 14.

According to Naugatuck police, during an internal preliminary use-of-force review, the department raised concerns about the use of the stun gun during the arrest.

Police conferred with the Waterbury State's Attorney's Office, and a criminal investigation was referred to state police, according to Naugatuck police.

They did not release any other details about the arrest.

"The Naugatuck Police remain committed to maintaining and upholding high ethical standards and ensuring that all individuals are always treated with dignity and respect," the department said in a release on Friday.

Naugatuck police have also contracted an outside law firm to conduct an investigation into the incident.

The department said it has turned over body camera footage of the incident to the Waterbury State's Attorney's Office and they expect it will be released publicly in the near future.

