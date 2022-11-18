Naugatuck

Naugatuck Police Search for Homicide Suspect After Death of 1-Year-Old

A 1-year-old child has died and Naugatuck police are looking for a suspect.

Officers want to find 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini.

He is believed to be driving a gray 2006 Chevrolet Impala with Connecticut license plate BF 81275.

Police are asking anyone who sees Francisquini not to approach him, but instead to call police.

