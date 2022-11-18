Naugatuck Police Search for Homicide Suspect After Death of 1-Year-Old

A 1-year-old child has died and Naugatuck police are looking for a suspect.

Officers want to find 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini.

He is believed to be driving a gray 2006 Chevrolet Impala with Connecticut license plate BF 81275.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police are asking anyone who sees Francisquini not to approach him, but instead to call police.