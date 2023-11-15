Naugatuck

Naugatuck police see uptick in Hyundai cars being stolen

The Naugatuck Police Department is warning about a rise in car thefts, particularly involving Hyundai models.

By Lia Holmes

The Naugatuck Police Department is warning people to be extra cautious due to an increased amount of car theft, specifically involving Hyundai models.

Thieves tried to steal a Hyundai that was parked at Bradley Street in Naugatuck overnight from Sept.14 to Sept.15. The suspects were caught when the car alarm went off, according to officials.

On Wednesday morning, a 2017 Hyundai Elantra was stolen from Oak Street, police said.

In both cases, the thieves attempted to break the car windows to steal the vehicles.

Police are advising residents to exercise extra caution in light of these incidents and ask that if you notice any suspicious behavior, to give them a call.

