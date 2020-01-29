Naugatuck

Naugatuck Police Seek Info on Bleach Bottle Tied to Arson Investigation

Naugatuck Police Department

Naugatuck police are trying to determine where this bottle of bleach was sold as part of an arson investigation.

Naugatuck police are trying to track down a retailer that sells a bottle of bleach that is tied to an arson investigation.

Police said the 30-oz bottle of Clorox Bleach was sold for $2.79, as marked by an orange price tag. Investigators believe the bottle is tied to an arson fire in Naugatuck, which may also be connected to a separate case in Bridgport.

Anyone who recognizes the bottle or knows where it may have been sold is asked to contact Detective Moutela at 203-720-2588 or Sgt. Bailey at 203-720-2586.

