Naugatuck Police Seek Info on Bleach Bottle Tied to Arson Investigation

Naugatuck police are trying to track down a retailer that sells a bottle of bleach that is tied to an arson investigation.

Police said the 30-oz bottle of Clorox Bleach was sold for $2.79, as marked by an orange price tag. Investigators believe the bottle is tied to an arson fire in Naugatuck, which may also be connected to a separate case in Bridgport.

Anyone who recognizes the bottle or knows where it may have been sold is asked to contact Detective Moutela at 203-720-2588 or Sgt. Bailey at 203-720-2586.