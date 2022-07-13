Naugatuck

Naugatuck Police Seize Vehicle Connected to Hit-and-Run of Victim Trying to Stop Car Break-In

Family Photo

Naugatuck police say they have seized a vehicle they believe is connected to an incident that left a 42-year-old man in critical condition Tuesday.

Police said Brandon Guth tried to stop suspects from breaking into his truck around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday when the suspects sped away, intentionally hitting him.

Guth was taken to Waterbury Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Guth's family said he underwent emergency surgery on his brain.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said they have viewed video that is assisting them in their investigation. They were able to locate a vehicle in another town that they believe the suspects used to get away. They would only say the vehicle is black but did not give any other information as to not jeopardize their investigation.

There were likely at least two suspects, according to police.

Naugatuck experienced a rash of car break-ins around the same time that Guth was struck, police said.

Local

Summer 47 mins ago

Where Kids Can Get Free Summer Lunches in Conn.

New Britain 53 mins ago

Man Sentenced to Prison for Decades-Old Murder of Daughter After Killing Wife

They are asking anyone with video of break-ins from that morning or other information about the incident to call them.

This article tagged under:

Naugatuck
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us