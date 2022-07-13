Naugatuck Police Seize Vehicle Connected to Hit-and-Run of Victim Trying to Stop Car Break-In

Naugatuck police say they have seized a vehicle they believe is connected to an incident that left a 42-year-old man in critical condition Tuesday.

Police said Brandon Guth tried to stop suspects from breaking into his truck around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday when the suspects sped away, intentionally hitting him.

Guth was taken to Waterbury Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Guth's family said he underwent emergency surgery on his brain.

Police said they have viewed video that is assisting them in their investigation. They were able to locate a vehicle in another town that they believe the suspects used to get away. They would only say the vehicle is black but did not give any other information as to not jeopardize their investigation.

There were likely at least two suspects, according to police.

Naugatuck experienced a rash of car break-ins around the same time that Guth was struck, police said.

They are asking anyone with video of break-ins from that morning or other information about the incident to call them.