Naugatuck police arrest owner of Husky found with chain in his neck

Naugatuck police have been investigating a severe case of animal abuse after a dog was found in May with a chain growing into its neck and said they have arrested the dog's owner.

Justice, a Siberian Husky, was found on Platts Mill Road in Naugatuck, near the Waterbury line, on the afternoon of Saturday, May 13.

The people who brought the animal to authorities coaxed it into a vehicle after they saw that the dog was having trouble walking and had a 28-inch chain embedded into its neck.

Justice, who also had a fever, was taken to Central Valley Animal Hospital and the chain was removed.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police held a news conference earlier this year and asked for help to identify the people responsible and that led to a tip from someone who told authorities that the dog's owner lives in Waterbury and described the conditions the dog had been living in.