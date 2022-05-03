Naugatuck Police to Provide Update on Black Rock Canines Investigation

Naugatuck Police are holding a press conference this afternoon about updates in the investigation of Black Rock Canines.

On May 3, multiple people were arrested in connection to an investigation into the canine training facility on Hunters Mountain Road. Among those people was David W. Rivera, a New Canaan police officer, according to police.

Police have released an arrest warrant, which can be viewed below.

A New Canaan police officer has been arrested after explosives were found at his Stratford home, according to the Fairfield state’s attorney, and he has been placed on leave from the police department.

Rivera was arrested on Thursday on a warrant charging him with illegal possession of explosives, illegal storage of explosives, illegal possession of an assault weapon, illegal storage of a firearm and three counts of improper transfer of a firearm, according to Fairfield state’s attorney Joseph Corradino.

During a search of Rivera’s home, police found high explosives improperly stored, Corradino said, citing an arrest warrant affidavit.

The state’s attorney said Rivera is alleged to have used the explosives in his business training working dogs for various organizations and the warrant states that he had no permit for the possession of the high explosives and also had an assault weapon.

Authorities said Rivera lives in Stratford and owns Black Rock Canines in Naugatuck, which according to its website, breeds and trains dogs including those who detect narcotics and explosives.

The police department said the news conference will take place at 3:30 p.m.