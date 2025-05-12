Connecticut

Naugatuck Railroad to bring the Connecticut Ice Cream Train back this summer

The Naugatuck Railroad is bringing The Connecticut Ice Cream Train back the summer.

It will run on June 27 and 28, July 9, 10, 11, 18, 19, 25 and 26, and Aug. 2, 8 and 10.

The event includes a 30-minute scenic train ride through the Naugatuck River Valley and over the Thomaston Dam while you enjoy ice cream.

Passengers will have the choice between Connecticut-made chocolate, strawberry and vanilla ice cream. 

The price is $12 per person. Ice cream is included in the ticket price and there will be a scavenger hunt, which will include a prize.

The Naugatuck Railroad said tickets sell out and they might not be able to sell any walk-ups on the day of the event.

Dairy-free chocolate Connecticut-made ice cream will be available this year and there is an additional $1 charge per dairy free selection.

This is one of several train rides The Naugatuck Railroad is offering.

They also have:

