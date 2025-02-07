Naugatuck police arrest man suspected of driving while impaired with baby in vehicle

Naugatuck police have arrested a man who is accused of driving under the influence with an infant in the vehicle.

Officers were taking a missing person report on Tuesday and they said they learned while gathering information that there was concern that an 11-month-old baby boy who might not have eaten for hours could be in a vehicle with a driver who might be under the influence.

Police said they stopped the 32-year-old Naugatuck man as he was driving on South Main Street and he appeared to be impaired. They said they also saw drugs in the vehicle.

Naugatuck Emergency Medical Services evaluated the baby and the man was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol, reckless endangerment in the second degree, risk of injury to a child and possession of a controlled substance.

Police said he was held on a $250,000 bond and was arraigned at Waterbury Superior Court on Wednesday.

He remains in custody and is due in court on March 5, according to online court records.