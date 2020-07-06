new haven

Naugatuck Teenager Shot in the Head in New Haven: Police

A teenage girl from Naugatuck was taken to the hospital after getting shot in the head early Monday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim who arrived by private vehicle at Yale New Haven Hospital just after 1 a.m.

Police said the 18-year-old Naugatuck woman was a passenger inside of a vehicle when a gunman on foot fired at the vehicle as it passed.

The teen suffered what authorities called a significant head injury and remains hospitalized in stable condition.

During the early morning hours, officers said detectives searched for a crime scene and canvassed the area of Grand Avenue and Lloyd Street in the Fair Haven neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.

