Naugatuck Town Officials Respond to ‘Racial Comments' Made by Police Chief's Family Member

Naugatuck town officials released a statement Friday condemning what they described as racial comments allegedly made by a member of the police chief's family, and say there are multiple investigations pending into the matter.

According to a joint statement from the mayor, the chair of the Naugatuck Police Commission, and the deputy chief of police, they were made aware of the comments circulating social media, which are being attributed to a member of Police Chief Steven Hunt's family, Friday and have begun an investigation. The town's Board of Education is also investigating, and there are plans for an independent investigation from an outside party.

Officials did not specify what the comments were, but described them as "disgusting and totally inappropriate," saying that the town values inclusiveness and diversity, and adding that they "condemn any act of racism or bigotry."

"These comments are not consistent with Police Chief Hunt's character and leadership of the department as well as the values he has instilled in our Police Department," the statement reads.