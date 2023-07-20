Naugatuck woman credits cancer research during her husband's treatment

“I worked at a liquor store in college, and he may have come in a time or two, and the rest is history,” said Amy Blanchard of Naugatuck, with a laugh.

She and her husband Brian had a life that was picture perfect.

“Fishing, golfing, breweries, you know, we loved to travel,” Blanchard said. “Baseball games - we were visiting, you know, all the baseball stadiums. So, in the 22 years that we were together we had a lot of fun."

And then Brian was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of cancer.

“It’s neuroendocrine carcinoma,” she said. “It’s the worst cancer you never heard of really. I didn’t know anything about it until he was diagnosed.”

Blanchard works in biological research at Yale School of Medicine, where she could see firsthand the advances in cancer research.

“He was able to go on immunotherapy which is a relatively new breakthrough and that gave him so much more time. And I think that the research is so important to give people time,” Blanchard said.

That’s why she and her dad – also named Brian – believe the Closer to Free Ride is so important. Funding goes to patient care, treatment and research to help patients reach the next breakthrough.

“I see these people every day who take this money and are trying to save lives with it. So it’s very, very important to me in every way,” Blanchard said.

“There are so many great outcomes that we now see, and a lot of this is due to events like this,” said Brian Alonza, Amy’s dad.

Alonza is on team Rays of Hope, made up of doctors, staff and patients from his Smilow Cancer Hospital office in Waterbury.

“My goal is someday no person or family has to go through this,” Alonza said.

Blanchard was in the middle of chemo treatment on ride day last year. He wasn’t feeling well but found a way to see his father-in-law at the finish line.

“The best part was finishing and being greeted by Rays of Hope teammates and my family," she said.

And then they lost Brian in February.

“He was an incredible person. He was everybody’s best friend,” said Alonza said, fighting back tears, thinking about the man who married his daughter and became his friend.

“It couldn’t be better. His family is tremendous, they are great people. It’s just a shame things had to come this way," Alonza continued.

Blanchard will be on their minds this year for the Closer to Free Ride. Amy is helping her dad fundraise as he prepares for the 40-mile ride on Sept. 9. They hope the funding for research will help families have more time, even if it feels like it goes by way too fast.

“The world was a better place with him in it,” Blanchard said of her husband.

“He was happy, he loved everybody, and he wants us all to carry on,” Alonza said.