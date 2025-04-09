Naugatuck woman sentenced to prison for embezzling $865K from employer: officials

A woman from Naugatuck has been sentenced to over two years in prison for allegedly embezzling $865,000 from her employer, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Officials said 45-year-old Jennifer Cormier was sentenced to 25 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release.

Cormier was employed with a family-owned business that offers plumbing, heating and air conditioning services in Naugatuck. She performed bookkeeping and other office-related tasks, according to officials.

The DOJ said that between 2017 and July 2023, she created about 1,000 fraudulent checks made payable to herself and to cash.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

She allegedly forged the company's signature, or used the owner's signature stamp on the checks, and then cashed them or deposited the money into her personal bank account.

Once the checks were deposited, Cormier would delete the transaction from the company's system. She embezzled a total of $865,106.17, according to officials.

A judge ordered her to pay back the money she took. She pleaded guilty to bank fraud on Sept. 27.

Authorities said she will report to prison on May 9.