Navy sailor sentenced to prison for killing wife, setting New London home on fire

A Navy sailor has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for allegedly killing his wife and setting fire to their New London home while their baby son was inside three years ago.

The Division of Criminal Justice (DCJ) said 26-year-old George Dodson, who is a Navy sailor, plead guilty to charges including murder, arson and risk of injury to a minor.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police and firefighters responded to the family’s home on Sherman Street after a 911 call was made just after 10:30 p.m. on July 20, 2022 reporting a possible fire.

Shelby Dodson, 23, was found in the home with life-threatening injuries and she was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

First responders rescued a 13-month-old baby boy who was in a crib in a second-floor bedroom, police said. He was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, then moved to Yale New Haven Hospital for observation. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

George Dodson was found in the backyard with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

During the investigation, he told police he was jealous and killed his wife with a hammer, then set the house on fire, according to court documents.

"We opened up our relationship and she found another man she loved more and I could not stand the thought of it, so I killed her," Dodson told police, according to court documents.

Dodson, a second-class petty officer, has been a member of the U.S. Navy for five years, according to Navy spokesperson Lt. Seth Koenig. He had been based in Connecticut for about three years.

He was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Wednesday.

“Although this prison sentence can never erase the pain of such a horrific and senseless act, the Office of the New London State’s Attorney hopes that this result brings some peace and comfort to the victim’s family and friends,” State’s Attorney Paul Narducci said.