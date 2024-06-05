NBA Finals media day: Watch Celtics, Mavs players speak ahead of Game 1

We're a day away from the start of the NBA Finals, and members of the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks are about to step in front of the cameras to take questions from reporters.

Mavericks players are expected to sit down first, followed by Celtics players.

Watch their interviews here.

Game 1 will take place Thursday night at TD Garden. It's the Celtics' second trip to the Finals in three seasons.

We'll break down the key comments from each player and coach who addresses the media below.

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis

ON WHETHER HE'S READY TO RETURN FROM INJURY: "That's tough to say, I haven't played. I haven't played for a while. Tomorrow will be my first real minutes for a while. … It'll be tough to jump into the finals like this, but I did everything I could to prepare for it."

ON LUKA DONCIC AND THEIR RELATIONSHIP: "Luka es un grandissimo jugador." (Luka is a really great player)

"It's good, it's always been good. He's one of the best players in the league, in the world. It'll be a tough challenge for us to try and stop him."

ON HOW HE EXPECTS TO FEEL RETURNING TO THE COURT: "It's going to be special, it's going to be goosebumps for sure. I'm really, really looking forward to it."

ON HOW HIS TIME WITH THE MAVERICKS ENDED: "It just didn't work out but I have nothing but love for Dallas, the players, everybody."

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd

ON STAR LUKA DONCIC: "That's why we're playing in the Finals, because of his IQ."

ON WHETHER PLAYERS NEED EXPERIENCE IN THE FINALS TO WIN: "You do have to go through defeat to understand that bad taste or how you feel, how does it make you feel, to work on your game to get better."

"Some of us for the Mavs have been here, some of us haven't, and we're going to find a way to try and win the series."

Mavs guard Dante Exum

ON HIS PATH TO THE FINALS: "You always dream of it but I think just being a kid from Australia, even getting to the NBA is a big thing."

ON CELTICS FANS, AND HOW THEY MAY REACT TO KYRIE IRVING: "They're just passionate, and I love it … it's going to be the same in Dallas, and it's going to be a fun series of competitiveness."

Mavs star Luka Doncic

ON KYRIE IRVING: "He's keeping us all together and motivated."

ON THE TD GARDEN CROWD: "It's hard to play in this place, the crowd is amazing for their team."

Mavs forward P.J. Washington

ON THE PHRASE 'STANDING ON BUSINESS': "We're just trying to come in here, handle business and get four wins."

Mavs star Kyrie Irving

ON LEBRON JAMES' RECENT COMPLIMENTARY COMMENTS: "When he says comments like that, I just think back to us both having those moments … and we're really demanding greatness from each other, and off the court, our families just really meshing well."

ON HOW HE'S APPROACHING THE FINALS AS AN OLDER PLAYER: "It is a fleeting feeling. Just to be real with you, there are so many peers of mien that have spent long years in the NBA just trying to get to the finals … I had the chance to do it in my fourth year, my fifth year, my sixth year, and when I look back at those memories, never regretful of how I treated it but a little disappointed how I approached that success."

"Basketball's been a great teacher for me but life has been an even better one."

ON THE BOSTON CROWD: "I've experienced Boston in two folds … You just gotta breathe through it. To all my young'ns out there that are dealing with some of the crowd noise … this is not as hostile as you think it is, don't overthink it."

"The fans are going to say what they're going to say, and I appreciate them."

ON PLAYING AGAINST HIS FORMER TEAMMATES: "They've gotten tremendously better, they've led their team to this point so I'm proud of them, and I'm looking forward to the competition, because this is what we've all strived for as kids."